Single-family home sales continue to fall in Berkshire County

PEABODY — The sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires continued to decline in May, dropping 26.7 percent in comparison to the same month last year, according to The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions.
A total of 85 homes were sold last month compared to 116 in May 2022. Year-to-date sales are down 31.7 percent, with 357 homes having been sold in the first five months of 2023 compared to 523 in the same time period last year.
The median sale price, however, has increased 8.4 percent to $325,000 year over year and 0.7 percent to $292,000 year to date.
Statewide, the sales of single-family homes were down 25.1 percent last month year over year and 31.8 percent year to date.
Twelve of the state’s 14 counties registered declines in single-family home sales year over year in May, with only Franklin County (17.1 percent) and Nantucket (12.5 percent) on the plus side.