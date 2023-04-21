Single-family home sales continued to drop in March in the Berkshires, and statewide

PEABODY — Sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires fell 15.5 percent in March on a year-over-year basis, and are down 31.2 percent so far this year, according to The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions.
Eighty-two single-family homes were sold in the Berkshires last month compared to 97 in March 2022. Only 212 have been sold so far this year, down from the 308 through the first three months of last year. The Warren Group tracks all state real estate transactions.
The median sales price has dropped 5.4 percent year-over-year, to $265,000 from $280,000, but has increased 0.4 percent over the year’s first three months.
Statewide, there were 2,756 single-family home sales in March, the fewest for the month of March since 2011. But the median single-family home sale price increased 4.9 percent last month year-over-year to $540,000, which is a new all-time high for the month of March.