Single-family home sales drop sharply in January in Berkshires, statewide

PEABODY — January was not a good month for single-family home sales in either Berkshire County or the state of Massachusetts.
Sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires fell 37.1 percent in January, with 78 sold last month compared with 124 in January 2022, according to The Warren Group of Peabody, which tracks state real estate transactions. Statewide sales of single-family homes fell 32.6 percent year-over-year, as the number of homes sold in January dropped by more than 1,000 from the same month the year before.
The median sales price in the Berkshires, however, rose only 1 percent in January year-over year from $420,000 last year to $424,000 last month. The median sale price in Massachusetts rose 0.8 percent, from $495,000 to $499,000.
Condominium sales in the Berkshires dropped 35.3 percent year-over-year as 11 were sold last month compared with 17 in January 2022.