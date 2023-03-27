Single-family home sales in Berkshire County drop significantly in February

PEABODY — The sales of single-family homes in the Berkshires dropped significantly in February on both a year-over-year and year-to-date basis, according to The Warren Group, which tracks state real estate transactions.
Year-over-year sales last month were down 40.2 percent from February 2022, the second-highest decline in that category among the state’s 14 counties. Only 52 homes were sold last month compared to 87 in February 2022.
Year-to-date sales are down 38.4 percent, as 130 were sold through the first two months of this year compared to 211 during that same time span in 2022.
The median sales price, however, has increased 7.3 percent to $429,000 year-over-year, and 3.9 percent to $425,000 year-to-date.
Statewide, sales of single-family homes dropped 21.5 percent year-over-year in February and have fallen 27.8 percent year-to-date.