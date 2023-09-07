<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Small Business Development Center hosting event on funding opportunities

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Regional Office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network will host “Connecting with Funding Opportunities” from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 27 at the Berkshire Innovation Center.

Small Business Development Center Logo

The U.S. Small Business Administration in conjunction with eight local lenders, 10 regional and statewide business organizations, fellow small-business owners and entrepreneurs will be among the participants.

The SBA will provide updates and insights. Presentations include: using money as a tool to build your business; real stories of local businesses who leveraged financing to expand; and a presentation on government contacting. A panel discussion will also take place with four financing specialists. Networking time will also be available.

Registration is now open. Seating is limited. Information: msbdc.org/berkshire/training.html

