Small Business Development Center hosting event on funding opportunities

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Regional Office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network will host “Connecting with Funding Opportunities” from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 27 at the Berkshire Innovation Center.
The U.S. Small Business Administration in conjunction with eight local lenders, 10 regional and statewide business organizations, fellow small-business owners and entrepreneurs will be among the participants.
The SBA will provide updates and insights. Presentations include: using money as a tool to build your business; real stories of local businesses who leveraged financing to expand; and a presentation on government contacting. A panel discussion will also take place with four financing specialists. Networking time will also be available.
Registration is now open. Seating is limited. Information: msbdc.org/berkshire/training.html