Small Business Development Center to present workshops on funding, financing

AMHERST — The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center network will hold an online seminar titled, “Ways to Fund Your Small Business” from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday. Enrollment is free. Registration will take place online.
The workshop will address the need for every business to have a line of credit and why it is important. It will be presented by the Massachusetts Business Development Center and Gina Flynn, vice president of Eastern Bank.
An online workshop to discuss ways to improve your credit will be held from 11 a.m. to noon April 19.
Facilitated by the MSBDC’s Northeast Regional Office, the workshop will be presented by Awilda Irizarry, senior business adviser and financial specialist of the MSBDC Northeast Regional Office. Information: msbdc.org.