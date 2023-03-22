SolaBlock reaches sales agreement with Israeli developer

PITTSFIELD — SolaBlock Inc., one of the Berkshire Innovation Center’s member companies, has reached an agreement to sell its solar masonry unit in Israel once operations commence.
The company, which recently moved its headquarters from Easthampton to Pittsfield, is expected to become operational with its first assembly facility in Pittsfield this spring.
The climate-and-construction startup has signed a memorandum of understanding with a partnership headed by Israeli businessman Eran Harish for the exclusive rights to sell the firm’s product in Israel.
Harish has vast experience in fields such as renewable energy, digital health, agritech and cleantech. He has been operating in Israel and the global arena for more than 25 years and has a wide network of business partners and colleagues both locally and internationally.
SolaBlock’s solar masonry units combine premium solar technology with the familiarity of standard masonry bricks and provide renewable energy for customers seeking green energy alternatives. The company also has an office in Troy, N.Y.