Southern Berkshire Chamber names Chuck Leach Business Person of the Year

GREAT BARRINGTON — Chuck Leach, the president and CEO of Lee Bank, has been named the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Person of the Year.
Leach, who has been Lee Bank’s president and CEO since 2015, will be honored at the chamber’s Business Person of the Year celebration at 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Catamount Mountain Resort in South Egremont.
Tickets are $70 per person and are available through the Southern Berkshire Chamber’s business office. Event sponsorships are available at the $1,000 and $275 levels.
Information/registration: 413-528-4284, www.southernberkshirechamber.com