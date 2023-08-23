Southwestern Vermont Medical Center collects 2,600 pounds of unwanted drugs

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has collected 2,600 pounds of unwanted and expired medications since the health care facility installed its MedSafe collection box six years ago.
SVMC is the first non-law enforcement 24-hour disposal location in Vermont. The very first collection was conducted on Aug. 16, 2017. The MedSale Box is located in the hospital’s emergency department waiting area.
The box features a one-way medicine drop and can be used to dispose of unused or expired controlled substances, non-controlled substances, and even over-the-counter medications.
Several features ensure security, including a double-locked front panel and video monitoring.