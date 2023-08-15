BENNINGTON, Vt. — Dartmouth Health’s Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is one of only 483 hospitals in the country — including just three in Vermont — to receive a five-star overall hospital quality star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Intended to provide information to consumers to help them make informed choices about where to get their health care, the Star Rating system evaluates over 4,500 Medicare-certified hospitals nationwide based on their performance across 46 quality measures divided into five quality categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission rate, patient experience, and timely & effective care.
SVMC earned its highest marks in communication with nurses and doctors, care transitions, central line-associated bloodstream infections, seven-day risk-standardized hospital visit rate after outpatient colonoscopy, pneumonia 30-day mortality rate, and excess days in acute care after hospitalization for pneumonia, the latter which was scored statistically better than the national average.