Southwstern Vermont Medical Center ranked first in Vermont for social responsibility

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has earned an “A” rating and been ranked first in the state of Vermont as “most socially responsible” by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank.
The only annual ranking to fully integrate racial inclusivity, community investment, and pay equity with traditional outcomes measures, the 2023-24 Lown Index for Social Responsibility evaluates more than 3,600 hospitals in the U.S. and uses 53 metrics to create the index. The index indicates the health system's dedication and commitment to healthy patients and the surrounding community.
This is the fourth year of the Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility and the first year to include Medicare Advantage claims to calculate rankings. Additional sources used in creating the index include Medicare claims, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ hospital cost reports, and Internal Revenue Service Form 990, among others.