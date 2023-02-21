Spectrum to hold hiring event in Pittsfield for field technicians

PITTSFIELD — Spectrum will hold an onsite hiring event for field technician positions from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its Berkshire County office at 4 Federico Drive in Pittsfield on Thursday.
Interested applicants will have the opportunity to speak with members of the Spectrum team about the field technician position and answer any additional questions about the company.
Candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and professional dress is encouraged. To expedite the interview process; candidates are encouraged to apply and complete the assessment ahead of time.
Field technicians install Spectrum TV, Internet and Voice and perform service calls to diagnose, troubleshoot and resolve issues for local customers. Information: jobs.spectrum.com/.