State accepting applications for community empowerment and investment grant program

BOSTON — The state Executive Office of Economic Development has opened the third round of the Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant Program.
The program will provide a total of $15 million in grant funds to develop, strengthen and invest in community-led efforts to bring positive outcomes to communities that face historically disproportionate challenges to economic growth.
This year, the program will shift to a multiyear procurement cycle and will accept applications for projects that run from early 2024 through June 2026. Initial contracts will extend through June 2024 and, subject to annual state budget appropriations and renewal eligibility, grantees will have the opportunity to receive up to two additional one-year contracts.
The application deadline is Sept. 15. For information and applications: visit tinyurl.com/n9wenkw9; or email eohedgrants@mass.gov.