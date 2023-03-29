State approves cultural district for Cummington

CUMMINGTON — The Mass Cultural Council has approved a cultural district for the town of Cummington, which has fewer than 900 residents.
Cummington Center, one of the town’s three villages, is the focal point of the cultural district. Main Street, a preserved and primary point of interest, is one of the district’s most important physical assets. The district is primarily made up of the section of Main Street that runs parallel to the Westfield River and intersects with Route 9 at Fairgrounds Road.
The former Berkshire Trail Elementary School, which was part of the Central Berkshire Regional School District, is located at a key entrance to the district. Municipal leaders are currently conducting a feasibility study to determine a new purpose for the space, including arts and culture