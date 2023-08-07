State business confidence improves in July as recession fears wane

BOSTON — Brightening prospects for an economic “soft landing” pushed confidence among Massachusetts employers back into optimistic territory in July.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index gained 2.8 points to 52.5 last month, surpassing the 50 mark that separates optimistic from pessimistic outlooks. Confidence ended the month three-tenths of a point lower than a year earlier.
The confidence boost came as the United States and Massachusetts economies defied expectations of a recession in the face of 11 interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The nation’s economy grew at a 2.4 percent annual rate in the second quarter, up from 2 percent in the first quarter, while inflation fell to a two-year low of 2.97 percent during June.
The Massachusetts economy, meanwhile, grew at a 4 percent annual rate during the second quarter and the commonwealth’s unemployment rate now sits at a historic low of 2.6 percent.
The Western Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, developed in collaboration with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, surged from 45.7 to 54.3.
