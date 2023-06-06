Massachusetts Business Confidence Index falls into pessimistic territory

BOSTON — For the first time in almost three years, the Associated Industries of Massachusetts' monthly Business Confidence Index has fallen into pessimistic territory.
The BCI dropped half a point to 49.6 in May, just below the 50 mark that separates the optimistic from pessimistic outlooks. This is the first time the BCI has been in pessimistic territory since December 2020. The index reached its all time low of 33.3 in February 2009.
The survey was largely completed before a deal was struck last week to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and avert a U.S. default.
The Western Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, developed in collaboration with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, fell to 45.
The confidence employers have in their own companies fell 1.4 points to 51.8, ending the month 6.8 points below May 2022.
The Massachusetts index assessing business conditions within the commonwealth rose 1.1 points to 49.7, down 4.1 from a year earlier. The U.S. index measuring conditions throughout the country gained 0.2 points to 42.6, remaining in pessimistic territory for an eighth consecutive month.