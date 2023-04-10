Business confidence weakens in March, according to Associated Industries of Massachusetts index

BOSTON — The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index lost 2.0 points to 51.5 last month, its lowest level since October.
The confidence level was 5.7 points lower than a year ago and just marginally higher than the 50 mark that separates optimistic from pessimistic. The AIM Index, based on a survey of 140 Massachusetts employers, is calculated on 100 point scale. Any reading above 50 is positive, while below 50 is negative.
Employer sentiment continues to be driven by mixed economic signals. While the outlook for U.S. real economic growth has improved over the past three months on some stronger-than-expected early 2023 data, including strong demand for labor, most economists still expect growth to decelerate as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to moderate inflation.
The new Western Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, developed in collaboration with the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, debuted at 50.0. The Central Massachusetts Business Confidence Index, conducted with the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, fell 1.9 points to 52.1 while the North Shore Confidence Index, conducted with the North Shore Chamber of Commerce, was unchanged at 54.9.