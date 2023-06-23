State to hold an economic development planning session in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — The state Executive Office of Economic Development will host a Berkshire Regional Planning Session as part of its economic development process on July 10 at the Berkshire Innovation Center.
The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Business and community leaders, elected officials, stakeholders, and members of the public are invited to join and contribute input about economic needs and opportunities for growth within the region. Admission is free.
This planning session is one in a series of similar events that EOED and the state's Economic Development Planning Council are holding across the state this spring and summer on behalf of the Healey-Driscoll administration to gather public input about the state’s economic development needs.
The council will then craft a strategic plan to guide Massachusetts economic development policy over the next four years. Information: tinyurl.com/nz4jwjrf.