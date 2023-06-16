State submits request for regional electric transmission network

BOSTON — The Healey-Driscoll Administration on Friday submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy a request on behalf of all the New England states, New York, and New Jersey to form a Northeast States Collaborative on Interregional Transmission, a new approach to planning for electric transmission infrastructure across multiple regions.
Under the proposed structure, DOE would lead the states in planning activities that may include investigating opportunities for mutually beneficial options for increasing the flow of electricity between three different planning regions in the Northeast and assessing offshore wind infrastructure needs and solutions.
Greater interconnectivity between regions lowers prices for consumers through a larger marketplace for low-cost clean energy generation, bolsters reliability during periods of extreme weather and system stress, and increases access to renewable energy to meet decarbonization requirements.
The Commonwealth’s Clean Energy and Climate Plans calls for a modernized and expanded transmission system to achieve our state’s transition to a clean energy future. This includes increasing the transmission capacity between Massachusetts and neighboring regions.