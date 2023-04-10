Steepleview Realty, Berkshire Elder Law to mark 25th anniversaries with open house

NORTH ADAMS — Steepleview Realty and Berkshire Elder Law will each mark their 25th anniversaries with an open house Thursday at their office at 33 Main St. in North Adams.
The hours are 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Owner Jennifer Segala established Steepleview’s flagship office at 63 Park St. in Adams on April 1, 1998, and expanded the business throughout the years with satellite office locations in Williamstown, Pittsfield and North Adams. In 2015, broker associate Deb Trzcinski became a partner.
Broker associates Ruth Goyette, Christine Girard and Pauline Green, a strategic partner for the company, have been with Steepleview since its inception 25 years ago.
Steepleview Realty has licenses to sell real estate in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont and the state of Florida.