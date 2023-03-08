Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce holds annual meeting, recognizes board officers

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce recognized the officers of its 2023 board of directors and discussed past achievements at its annual meeting and member appreciation gathering last week at The Red Lion Inn.
Newly appointed chamber President Pamela Bourdreau recognized the officers of the board: Amanda Barcenas of Prado de Lana Sheep Farm, vice president; Douglas Goudy of Wheeler & Taylor, assistant vice president; Wendy Pearson of Stockbridge Library, treasurer; and Mary Flournoy of National Shrine of Divine Mercy. Also recognized were four members at large: Amy Moorby of Berkshire Theatre Group; Doug Bagnasco of Devonfield Inn; Lauren Smith of Fairview Hospital; and newly appointed Margit Hotchkiss of Norman Rockwell Museum.
Resigning President Margaret Kerswill, who had served on the board since 2014, was appreciated and recognized for all she had done to advocate the chamber's commitment to the support of the businesses and the overall well-being of the town of Stockbridge and its environs.