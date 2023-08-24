Stop & Shop holding career fair Saturday

Stop & Shop will be holding a one-day career fair across 33 of its Massachusetts stores, including the three it operates in Berkshire County, on Saturday.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On-the-spot interviews will be held to fill more than 100 permanent, part-time open e-commerce and store roles, with starting rates of $15 an hour, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There are also unionized openings on the overnight crew, as well as openings for cashiers, porters, baggers, home shoppers, and drivers.
Participating stores are also located across Bristol, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, and Worcester counties. In Berkshire County, Stop & Shop operates two stores in Pittsfield and one in North Adams.
Interested applicants who cannot make the one-day career fair can also apply online in advance at stopandshop.com/our-careers/.