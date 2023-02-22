<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stop & Shop stores will hold all-store career fairs on Saturday

Stop & Shop will be holding all-store career fairs Saturday at all of its Western Massachusetts outlets, including its two stores in Pittsfield and one in North Adams. The events will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On-the-spot interviews will be available for attendees who can apply for part-time and full-time roles across departments, including eCommerce, bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, pharmacy, asset protection and more.

Interested applicants who cannot make the event can also apply online in advance at stopandshop.com/our-careers/.

