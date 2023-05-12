Tax agents group holding session on ethics

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will present, “An Ethics Primer for the Circular 230 Practitioner” via Zoom from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Circular 230 refers to Treasury Department policy governing attorneys, certified public accountants, tax preparers and others representing taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service.
This course approaches ethics conceptually, asks participants to consider the prism they use when considering their own ethical practices, and then uses Circular 230 and actions the Office of Professional Responsibility has taken against practitioners suspected of unethical behavior. Some hypotheticals will be used.
Information: maseaonline.org.