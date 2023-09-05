<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Tax agents group holding session with IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service

Mass Scoiery of Enrolled Agents Logo

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will hold a discussion with the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service via Zoom from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20. 

Topics to be discussed included the National Taxpayer Advocate Annual Report to Congress; the status of IRS efforts on Strategic Operating Plan; the Employee Retention Credit; electric vehicle credits; a backlog in identity theft cases; and practitioner priority phone line — level of service trends.

The registration deadline is Sept. 19. Information: maseaonline.org.

