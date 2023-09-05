Tax agents group holding session with IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Enrolled Agents will hold a discussion with the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service via Zoom from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20.
Topics to be discussed included the National Taxpayer Advocate Annual Report to Congress; the status of IRS efforts on Strategic Operating Plan; the Employee Retention Credit; electric vehicle credits; a backlog in identity theft cases; and practitioner priority phone line — level of service trends.
The registration deadline is Sept. 19. Information: maseaonline.org.