TEDx Berkshires to be held July 22 at Berkshire Innovation Center

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Innovation Center is organizing and hosting TEDx Berkshires 2023 at 1 p.m. July 22.
This year's theme is, "Pushing the Boundaries of What's Possible." A reception will follow the event.
TEDx Berkshires began in 2010, but this will be the first time it is held at the BIC.
The speakers will include, Burr Purnell, the executive director of social good at VidMob Gives; Chris Draft, the founder, president and CEO of The Chris Draft Family Foundation; Sienna Leis, venture development manager at MassVentures; Charlotte McCurdy, designer and researcher at Arizona State University; Shivang Dave, co-founder and CEO of PlenOptika; and John Hart, professor of mechanical engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and co-founder of Vulcan Forms.
Information: tedxberkshires.com/.