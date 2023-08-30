The Mount set to accept applications for residency for emerging writers

LENOX — The Mount, in collaboration with Western Massachusetts Straw Dog Writers Guild in Northampton, will begin accepting applications for its 2024 Edith Wharton residency for emerging writers on Friday.
Applications are limited to the first 270 submissions. Nine emerging writers will be selected for the program’s one-week residencies.
The Mount, designed and built by Edith Wharton in 1902, is a cultural center that celebrates the author's intellectual, artistic and humanitarian legacy, according to its website.
The residencies will take place from March 3-17, with three writers selected for each week. Residencies include lodging at a neighboring inn, a workspace at The Mount, breakfast and lunch and a $500 stipend. Genres include poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and plays.
The revamped residency now focuses on writers who are developing their craft. There is no prerequisite for being published. Information/application forms: EdithWharton.org.