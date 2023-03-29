The Pass muscle gel takes first place at cannabis competition

SHEFFIELD — A THC-infused muscle gel made by The Pass in Sheffield finished first in the topicals category at the recent New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) in Boston.
The convention is the second largest business-to-business cannabis industry event in the country and the largest in New England.
The NECANN Cup is the second product win for The Pass — its muscle gel also placed third in the topicals, tinctures and capsules category in the High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People's Choice Edition event in late 2022.
The Pass is a vertically integrated cannabis and hemp company, producing and processing its own flower locally, offering Pass-branded products at its retail location, and wholesaling those products to cannabis dispensaries across the commonwealth.
The Pass operates two cultivation sites, one adjacent to its retail outlet and the other in nearby Ashley Falls, and operates a production facility in a former factory in Sheffield.