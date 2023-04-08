The Warren Group appoints David Lovins as next CEO

PEABODY — The Warren Group has appointed current president and chief operation officer, David B. Lovins, as its chief executive officer.
Current CEO Timothy M. Warren, Jr. has moved on from his role as CEO and will now assume the role of chairman of the board of directors.
Lovins joined The Warren Group in 1996 as the director of information technology. He has served as president and COO since March 2004.
This is the first time in the company’s 150-year history that a non-Warren will serve as the company’s CEO. The Warren Group tracks state real estate transactions.