Timberlyn Heights nursing home receives deficiency-free survey

GREAT BARRINGTON — Timberlyn Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation, a 71-bed skilled nursing facility in Great Barrington managed by Bear Mountain Healthcare, has received a deficiency-free survey from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Skilled nursing facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs are inspected annually to evaluate the care and services provided to the residents. Surveyors come into the facility unannounced, interview residents and family members, observe care being delivered, and review medical and other records.
Surveyors determine compliance with regulations governing areas such as quality of care, residents’ rights, confidentiality and quality of service. It is a rigorous review of performance and compliance by the provider and is one quality indicator for individuals and families facing placement decisions.
If each of the many applicable regulations are met, the skilled nursing facility is awarded a “deficiency-free” survey. According to the Massachusetts Senior Care Association less than 5 percent of facilities in Massachusetts earned a deficiency-free designation during the most recent year.