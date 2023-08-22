Town of Windsor receives employee safety grant

WINDSOR -- The town of Windsor was recently awarded a $2,804 grant from the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association, the town’s property and casualty insurance provider, to fund safety and risk management activities and equipment.
The town used the grant to purchase portable radios for use by Highway Department employees while conducting road work and performing routine traffic control duties. The grant also funded the purchase of a chainsaw safety kit that includes personal protective equipment such as chaps, goggles, and ear protection, as well as new, upgraded ladders for use by town employees for building maintenance.
“This MIIA grant has been a tremendous help in providing an enhanced safety environment for the town’s employees,” said Windsor Town Administrator Madeline Scully in a news release. “The items we were able to purchase through have helped us to ensure safer work practices and reduce risk — without impacting taxpayer dollars.”