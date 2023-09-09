Two economists join Associated Industries of Massachusetts' board of economic advisers

BOSTON — Simona M. Mocuta and Olena Staveley-O'Carroll recently joined Associated Industries of Massachusetts' board of economic advisers.
Mocuta is chief economist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston, and Staveley-O’Carroll is an associate professor of economics at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester.
The board of economic advisers oversees AIM’s monthly state Business Confidence Index and advises the organization on public policy issues that affect the economy.
Mocuta is the current chair of the Economic Advisory Committee of the American Bankers Association, serves as the lead author of the Weekly Economic Perspectives, and is a regular speaker at financial industry events.
She holds a master’s degree in international economics from Suffolk University, and an undergraduate degree in International Economic Relations from West University of Timisoara in Romania.
Staveley-O’Carroll became associate professor of economics at Holy Cross in 2021. She was previously assistant professor of economics at Holy Cross from 2015–21 and assistant professor of economics at the University of Richmond from 2008–15.
She holds doctorate and master's degrees in economics from Georgetown University, and a bachelor’s degree in economics, mathematics and chemistry from Lakeland University in Wisconsin.