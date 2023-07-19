Two students receive scholarships from Berkshire Wind Power Cooperative

LUDLOW — Two recent Mount Greylock Regional High School graduates, Grace Lillie of Hancock and Brodi Rosier of Lanesborough, have each received $1,000 scholarships from the Berkshire Wind Power Cooperative Corporation’s Scholarship Program.
The scholarships are awarded to qualifying high school seniors who are planning to attend either a two- or four-year college or trade school program.
Lillie will attend Berkshire Community College and major in business. Rosier plans to attend Westfield State University.
Based in Ludlow, BWPCC owns and operates the Berkshire Wind Power Project on Brodie Mountain in Hancock and Lanesborough. This is the second year of the agency’s scholarship program.