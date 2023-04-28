UCP of Western Massachusetts to hold assistive technology and accessibility education series

PITTSFIELD — UCP of Western Massachusetts in collaboration with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission will hold a five-week course on technology at UCP’s Assistive Technology Regional Center during the month of May.
There will be two sections for scheduling convenience starting the first week of May. Attendees can select either a virtual session at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, or an in-person virtual session at 2 p.m. Thursdays. UCP of Western Massachusetts is based in Pittsfield.
The syllabus includes workshops on computers, tablets and smartphones; an introduction to everything the internet has to offer; Microsoft computer applications; Google products; and security, safety and success online.
Those interested in participating should contact UCP’s Assistive Technology Regional Center at 413-442-1562, ext. 113 to receive an invitation to the online meeting. Those affiliated with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission should let UCP know when calling to make a reservation. Also, please let UCP know if you will be needing any accommodations in viewing or hearing this series.