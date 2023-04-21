UMass research grows to record high $813 million

The University of Massachusetts research enterprise grew to $813 million in fiscal 2022, an 8 percent increase over the previous year, according to the five-campus system’s latest annual research report.
Annual research and development at the Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth, Lowell and Medical School campuses of UMass has grown by 23 percent over the past five years, boosted by large increases in federal research funding.
The greatest concentration of UMass research spending is in the STEM fields, with 93 percent, or $754 million, in those disciplines. This includes $463 million focused on the life sciences, a critical economic sector for Massachusetts.
UMass has the third-largest research portfolio among universities in Massachusetts and the fourth-largest in New England, after Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale.