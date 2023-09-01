United Cerebral Palsy of Western Massachusetts appoints Randy Kinnas CEO

PITTSFIELD — United Cerebral Palsy of Western Massachusetts, which is based in Pittsfield, has appointed Randy Kinnas the organization’s new CEO.
As CEO of UCP, Kinnas will be responsible for overseeing the organization's long-term planning efforts, fostering partnerships with community stakeholders and developing innovative programs to empower individuals with disabilities to lead more independent lives.
The Pittsfield native most recently served as chief operating officer of the Alliance of Massachusetts YMCAs, where he demonstrated “exceptional leadership spearheading strategic and operational planning and successful advocacy initiatives that fostered growth under his guidance,” according to UCP’s outgoing interim CEO Howard Marshall.
Prior to that, Kinnas served as CEO of several YMCAs across Massachusetts, which included 19 years as CEO and executive director of the Pittsfield Family YMCA. In those positions, his leadership skills and merger initiatives resulted in geographic growth, expansion in program offerings, community outreach and member engagement.