Urgent care provider ConvenientMD partners with Berkshire nonprofits

PITTSFIELD — ConvenientMD, a New Hampshire-based urgent care provider that recently opened a facility at 999 Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield, has formed partnerships with several nonprofit Berkshire organizations to promote health and wellness.
The group is partnering with the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center in Pittsfield, the Dalton Community Recreation Association; Pittsfield Youth Softball; the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires in Pittsfield, and the Berkshire Family YMCA, which has facilities in North Adams and Pittsfield.
The Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center has been home to Girls Inc. of the Berkshires since 1911. The community center provides early childhood education programs, out-of-school enrichment programs, Girls Inc. programming, youth empowerment services, summer day camps, including those at Camp Stevenson-Wiatwentin, and aquatics programs in Berkshire County.
Based in Portsmouth, N.H., ConvenientMD operates 40 urgent care centers in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.