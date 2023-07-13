U.S. Department of Agriculture conducting potato processing survey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is encouraging potato producers and agribusinesses to respond to the annual Potato Processing survey.
The results of this survey will be used to establish final USDA statistics about the 2022 potato crop processing for official processing states. Data collected includes the total quantity of potatoes processed as chips, frozen french fries, other frozen, starch, flour, other dehydrated potatoes, canned potatoes, and other potato products.
NASS will compile and analyze the survey information and publish the results in the Sept. 27 annual potatoes publication. The publication will be available on the USDA-NASS website at nass.usda.gov/publications.
Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.