USDA conducting agricultural resource management survey of northeastern farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is collecting data from over 2,000 northeastern farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey.
The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics.
The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2023, the survey will take a closer look at barley and oat production in the northeastern United States.
The survey is conducted in three phases from May through April 2024. The first phase, now underway, screens participants to ensure they have the commodities of interest that are needed to accurately represent the entire U.S. farm sector.
During the second phase, NASS will collect information on production practices and chemical use for specific commodities. In the final phase, NASS will survey producers on farm income and production expenditures.
Information: usda.gov/go/ARMS, 800-498-1518.