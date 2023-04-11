USDA extends agricultural census through the spring

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Statistics Service has extended its collection of responses for the 2022 Census of Agriculture through this spring.
Since data collection began last fall, over 1 million census recipients across the country have returned their questionnaires, but many have yet to respond. The deadline is being extended to ensure all producers have the chance to be represented in widely used census data.
Census of agriculture data informs decisions about policy, farm and conservation programs, disaster assistance, infrastructure and rural development, research, education and more.
Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Information: nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.