USDA to hold biannual data users meeting

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will hold its biannual data users meeting Tuesday at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City-Omaha branch. A virtual attendance option is available.
The meeting is held to share recent and pending statistical program changes with the public and to solicit input on these and other programs important to agriculture. It will run from 2 to 5:30 p.m. EST. It is free and open to the public.
A detailed agenda and registration information are available at tinyurl.com/yc5y3ajz.