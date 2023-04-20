USDA to survey farmers for labor report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting its biannual agricultural labor survey this month.
The survey will collect information about hired labor from more than 2,000 farmers and ranchers. NASS will publish survey results May 24 in the Farm Labor Report available on the NASS website.
In the survey, NASS asks producers to answer a variety of questions about hired farm labor on their operations, including total number of hired farm workers, the total hours worked, and total wages paid for the weeks of Jan 8-14 and April 9-15. Survey participants can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.
Information: Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.