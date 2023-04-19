USDA to survey Northeast maple producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will send the 2023 Maple Syrup Inquiry to approximately 1,600 Northeastern producers on April 28.
Survey recipients are encouraged to respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or fax by May 8. Producers who do not respond by the deadline may be contacted to arrange an interview to complete the survey.
This year’s survey is shorter with new questions on acreage, sales and unprocessed sap.
All information from respondents is kept confidential, as required by federal law, and published so that no operation or producer can be identified.
NASS will publish this data in the crop production report on June 9 and the quick stats database at quickstats.nass.usda.gov. Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.