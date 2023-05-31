USDA survey to measure milk production in Northeast

Thousands of milk producers across the country will be receiving surveys from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service as the agency collects information for the 2023 Milk Production reports.
NASS conducts its milk production survey in the Northeast region every January, April, July and October. The survey asks milk producers to provide the number of milk cows in the herd, number of cows milked, and total milk production for the first day of the month.
Questionnaires will be mailed to all producers selected for the survey in late June. To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct interviews.
Survey results will be published in the milk production report to be released on July 20. Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.