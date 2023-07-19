USDA to forecast cranberry production

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct a forecast survey for 2023 cranberry production in August.
States with cranberry growers participating in this survey include Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon and Wisconsin. The survey can be completed by mail, phone, or online atAgcounts.usda.gov.
NASS will compile, analyze and publish survey results in the Aug. 11 crop production report. For information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Northeastern Regional field office at 800-498-1518.