USDA to measure quarterly bee colony loss

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will be collecting information about colony loss in the honey industry during its next quarterly colony loss survey in April.
This survey collects information about colony inventory and loss from more than 400 producers with honeybee colonies in the northeastern region of the United States.
To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct interviews. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Results of these quarterly surveys are published annually in the Honey Bee Colonies Report, which will be available on Aug. 1. Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.