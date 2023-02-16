USDA to survey Northeast farmers’ planting intentions for coming season

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the 2023 crop production season begins, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will contact producers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.
NASS will mail the survey to more than 6,000 producers across the Northeast on Friday, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2023, how many acres they intend to plant, and the amounts of grain and oilseed they store on their farms. Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Those who do not respond by Feb. 26 may be contacted for an interview.
Survey results will be published in the prospective plantings and quarterly grain stocks reports on March 31. These and all NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications. Information: 800- 498-1518, nass.usda.gov.