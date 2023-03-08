USDA to survey Northeastern farmers on milk production

Thousands of milk producers across the country will receive surveys from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service as the agency collects information for the 2023 milk production reports.
NASS will mail the questionnaires to all producers selected for the survey in late March. To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct interviews.
NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Survey results will be published in the milk production report to be released on April 19. Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.