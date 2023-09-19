Holiday Shindy organizers accepting vendor applications for Dec. 9 event

PITTSFIELD — Vendor applications are being accepted for the 2023 Holiday Shindy, which will be held Dec. 9 in the common room of the Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield.
Artisans, including woodworkers, toymakers, printers, jewelers, ceramicists, apothecaries, clothing designers, upcyclers, farmers, bakers, butchers and candlestick makers are invited to apply.
There is a $15 non-refundable application fee separate from booth fee if selected. Applications are open until Sept. 30.
Information: holidayshindy.com.