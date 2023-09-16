Ventfort Hall board elects Helen Charbonneau as president, adds five members

LENOX — Helen Charbonneau has been elected president of the board of directors of the Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum.
Five new members — Rick Ryer, John Block, Claire Shomphe, Molly Tabachnikov and Courtney Smith — have been appointed to the board. Ryer has also been elected treasurer.
Charbonneau joined Ventfort Hall as a volunteer four years ago. Most of her working life has been spent in libraries as a reference librarian, supervisor of cataloging. For the last 14 years of her career she served as the IT Director of the Wellesley Free Library in Wellesley. She retired five years ago and moved to the Berkshires.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, and a master’s degree in library service from Columbia University.
Ryer, who chairs Ventfort Hall’s building and grounds committee, retired from Berkshire Gas Co., where he was a team leader for key accounts. The Pittsfield resident also volunteers at Hancock Shaker Village.
Block, a resident of Pittsfield, is also a member of Ventfort Hall’s building and grounds committee. He spent his career in sales management and consulting for the food service industry.
Shomphe also lives in Pittsfield and is a member of the building and grounds committee. She is an avid home restoration expert and a local Realtor with Housatonic Real Estate.
Tabachnikov, who lives in Lanesborough, is a volunteer docent. She spent her career as an English teacher and now writes poetry and science fiction novels.
Smith, who resides in Lenox, is a mortgage officer at Adams Community Bank and has several years of experience with events coordination.